Homicide victim worked to help others; Family continues mission in her honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman dedicated her life to helping victims of domestic violence. Now two years after her death, her legacy continues to help the people she fought to defend.

Erin Langhofer, 25, died after a teenager fired a gun into a crowd at First Fridays in the Crossroads in August of 2019. Langhofer was a social worker at Kansas City’s Rose Brooks Center.

Her family said that Langhofer loved her “comfy clothes.” So, they started a drive called Do Good for Erin. Friends, family, and strangers donated comfy clothes and pajamas to help women and children at Rose Brooks Center.

According to the drive’s website, volunteers collected two truckloads and a trailer full of clothing for adults and children, along with tens of thousands of dollars in cash donations.

You can do your part and help Landhofer’s dream of helping domestic violence survivors by dropping off comfy clothes at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Rose Brooks Needs:

Robes –women, all sizes

Slippers-women, all sizes

Women’s underwear – all sizes, hipsters or bikinis only, no briefs

Girls underwear – size 10 & up

Girls toddler clothing – leggings, tops, sweaters, size 4-12

Girls age 14-16 – leggings & jeans

Women’s PJ’s – small & medium

Girls & Boys PJ’s – size 12 & up

Boys jeans – larger sizes (10, 12) & teen

Boys underwear – from 2T up to men’s sizes (boxers, briefs)

Disposable utensils, cups, plates, etc.

No hats, mittens or gloves please

No fleece blankets

Organizers have also created an Amazon Wish List, if that is more convenient.