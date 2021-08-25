Hospital Hill Run raises over $25K for Children’s Mercy Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A happy day on Hospital Hill.

Runners laced up their shoes and completed the Hospital Hill Run in early June. The challenging, but popular, route takes participants from Crown Center, through Midtown by the World War I Museum, the Power and Light District and the Nelson Atkins.

Now their efforts are paying off with a big donation to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Wednesday afternoon, Lisa Drake, race director for the annual Hospital Hill Run charity race, presented officials at Children’s Mercy with a check for just over $25,000.

All of the funds raised by the run go directly to the “I Love Children’s Mercy Fund,” which provides advanced medical treatments, compassionate care and world-class research to kids across the region.

Hear more in the video player above about why Drake believes the mission of the race has never been more important.