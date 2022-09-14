KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City nonprofits hosting local events that show off local neighborhoods could be eligible for a funding boost from the city.

The Neighborhood Tourism Development Fund started accepting applications this week. The program promotes Kansas City’s neighborhoods by supporting nonprofit neighborhood groups that sponsor festivals, concerts, sports tournaments or other activities.

Nonprofits that have recently received funding include the American Jazz Museum, JuneteenthKC, the Don Bosco Centers, Liberty Memorial Association, Kansas City Community Gardens and dozens more.

But the city program is encouraging more groups to apply in the latest round. To be eligible, nonprofits must meet the following requirements:

Demonstrate encouragement of broad-based citizen input and participation

Be a nonprofit neighborhood organization incorporated in Missouri and located within city limits.

Be in good standing with the state and the city

Maintain a physical address with city limits

Maintain a registered agent address within Missouri

The projects that groups are requesting funding for must occur between Feb. 1, 2023, and April 30, 2023.

Eligible projects — including festivals, rodeos, home tours, exhibits, parades and more — also must be open to Kansas City residents and attract visitors from outside city limits as well.

Groups interested should apply online. The process was recently upgraded, so nonprofits can now apply through a new user-friendly portal.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 14.

