How the oldest road race in Kansas City got its start

On your mark, get set, run and raise money! Your exercise will help local children, thanks to a special partnership the Hospital Hill Run just revealed.

“We have chosen and want to announce it's Children's Mercy Hospital,” said Race Director Lisa Drake. “That's so special. It is so special because you know Children's has touched so many of our runner's lives.”

This will be the first fundraiser for the "I Love Children's Mercy Fund."

“So the "I Love Children's Mercy Fund" is more of a general fund and this year there's just so many costs coming out of the blue, so we felt the general fund would be most helpful so they can determine the greatest need,” Drake said.

You can sign up to be an individual fundraiser or put together a team. As you reach different levels in your fundraising, you can win different prizes.

Or, just run! You're still helping.

“A portion of their race entry still goes back to Children's, right?"

"Yes. So yes, we want to make sure a portion of their race entry goes back to Children's Mercy, but they also can join to be a fundraiser then ALL of those funds go directly to Children's Mercy,” Drake said. "I love that. So, yeah. We're pretty excited.”