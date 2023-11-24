KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The annual Kansas City Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting brought out hundreds of people braving the freezing temperatures to see the massive 100-foot-tall Douglas fir come to life.

With Thanksgiving behind us, it’s full steam ahead to Christmas for many in Kansas City.

The Mayor’s Christmas Tree made the trip in pieces from Oregon to Kansas City, and now that it’s assembled, the countdown is on.

“I love it — the decorations, music, ice-skating, everything that’s going on,” said David Santia, visiting from Pennsylvania.

From fireworks shooing into the air to ice skaters gliding with flair, it all makes Crown Center feel like a festive holiday square.

“This is our first-time ice skating, but we always come out to the park area because it’s just good vibes out here,” Donny Monroe said.

No celebration is complete without music, and Friday night’s was no different with plenty of local entertainment on stage.

“When they built this many, many years ago it was supposed to mimic Rockefeller Center. I think they do a very good job,” Laura Winsor said.

And as kids climbed and played on the Candyland Express, life-size nutcrackers keep watch to make sure there’s no distress.

As some bundled up by the fire with cups of hot cocoa in hand, many Kansas City-area residents said they’re ready for Saturday’s chance of snow.

“We live in the Midwest. We’re always ready for snow,” Taylor Williamson said.

“Oh yeah, I’m definitely ready, especially if it’s the type of snow you can make a snowman,” Monroe said.

But Friday night’s celebration is more than just good fun. Kansas City’s tree symbolizes the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund, which raises money for local residents in need.

The wood from the trunk of this year’s tree will be made into commemorative ornaments, which will go on sale next year to benefit the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund. If you want to purchase an ornament made from last year’s tree, they’re be on sale now at Crown Center.

The Mayor’s Christmas Tree will stay up at Crown Center through Jan. 2.