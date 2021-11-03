Over 100 dogs rescued from Iowa breeder arrive at Kansas City’s Wayside Waifs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of dogs and puppies that were rescued from an Iowa breeder arrived at Wayside Waifs in Kansas City this week.

As of Tuesday evening, 142 animals were in the care of Wayside Waifs after being rescued from breeder Daniel Gingerich’s properties in Iowa.

According to the ASPCA, Gingerich agreed to surrender more than 500 dogs and puppies after the U.S. Department of Agriculture documented more than 190 violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

According to a complaint filed by the Department of Justice, Gingerich kept the dogs in squalid conditions at multiple locations in Iowa.

Some of the animals were deceased, while others had untreated illnesses like parvo and distemper. Dogs were also kept in cages that were too small and had moldy food, according to the complaint.

Wayside Waifs partnered with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the ASPCA to rescue the dogs.

Casey Waugh, spokesperson for Wayside Waifs, said there are varying breeds and ages of dogs that will soon be available for adoption.

“We have different ages too. So we have the moms. We have the puppies, six months, under. We actually got a litter of week-old puppies in on Saturday so there are going to be a wide variety of animals.”

Summit Homes is matching all donations for the dogs’ care up to $25,000. You can donate here.

The dogs will be available for adoption once they receive medical care. You can learn about adoption here.