KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 700 pets found their forever homes during a weekend adoption special at shelters across the Kansas City area.

KC Pet Project said 703 pets were adopted from eight shelters participating in KC Mega Match this past weekend.

Local shelters, including Wayside Waifs and Great Plains SPCA, dropped their adoption price down to just $25 for three days thanks to support from PetCo Love and Bobs from Sketchers.

“A major shoutout to all of the staff and volunteers who worked so hard at KC Pet Project and all organizations this weekend, and thank you to everyone who opened up your hearts and homes to a new pet!” KC Pet Project said on Facebook.

Many local shelters have been extremely over-capacity recently. Back in September, KC Pet Project told FOX4 it had more than 100 dogs over its ideal capacity, with 40-60 new dogs coming in each day.

Earlier this summer, KC Pet Project also started “Waived Fee Wednesdays.” However, it only applies to dogs weighing more than 20 pounds and at least six months old.