KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of youth volunteers spent their Wednesday afternoon in the heat cleaning up the Argentine neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas.

The Argentine Betterment Corporation said it has teamed up with a local event called the Challenge Conference and have hosted 400 students from all over the United States to help with trash cleanup in the area.

On Thursday, ABC will be hosting 250 more students for cleanup projects from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. starting at Vega Park near S. 24th Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

The volunteers are also helping with yard work, downed trees, painting or small projects people aren’t able to or just need some extra help.

ABC teamed up with Youthfront to host the young volunteers and find them work.

