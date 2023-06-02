INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — History is on the move and it means there will be changes in Independence.

The National Frontier Trails Museum is packing up and will close to the public on July 1. Crews will then move everything in the museum into the basement of the Truman Memorial Building. The National Frontier Trails Museum plans to reopen in its new home this fall.

The move is needed so the Missouri Model Railroad Museum can renovate the former Waggoner-Gates Milling Company Building. The project is expected to begin in late summer 2023.

The Missouri Model Railroad Museum hopes to open in spring.

Independence emphasizes the National Frontier Trails Museum is not closing. Instead, the new location, along with the new railroad museum are part of a new tourism plan that will be released later this year.