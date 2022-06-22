BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — If inflation has you feeling like your money is just going up in flames, it’s truer than you may think for one product.

Fireworks are seeing a 15-20% wholesale price increase from last year, according to operators of some fireworks stands in Jackson County.

It’s an issue that affects both the customers and the sellers. Some of those sellers — and all sellers in Blue Springs — use fireworks sales as a part of fundraisers.

Pastor John Martz of Blue Springs Assembly said their fireworks fundraiser supports ministries like their food shelf, and it has for a long time.

“We’ve been doing this for over 30 years,” Martz said.

“And it’s increased every year. Last year we actually had two tents, which was our first year doing that,” Martz said.

In the face of inflation affecting the cost of supplies, the church made a decision, Martz said.

“In a small way but a way that maybe we could make a difference by saying whatever you paid last year is what you’re going to pay this year. We’re not going to pass that on to you,” Martz said.

The goal is to reduce anxiety connected to prices while also promoting the idea of celebration. Looking at it that way, it’s a fight against hopelessness, which is a mission for the church.

“We’ve found that God has always come through. And he’s always walked with us and helped us, so trying to help people understand that, yes, we know they’re going through a difficult time, but also, God’s there,” Martz said. “And he hasn’t let them down yet if they think about it. He’s been faithful. And he will continue to be faithful.”

With this decision will come smaller profit margins for their fundraiser, which church leadership realizes. However, rising prices could put a squeeze on fireworks sales even without this price-shift strategy.

Blue Springs Assembly’s fireworks fundraiser will soon occupy two tents in the city, one on 40 Highway, with sales running from June 23 to July 4, and another on 7 Highway outside Orscheln Farm & Home from July 1-4.

