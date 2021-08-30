Irish Fest returns to Crown Center September 3-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s best party is back on Labor Day Weekend. Come to Crown Center for the 19th Annual Kansas City Irish Fest on September 3-5!

Enjoy some of the the top Irish entertainment in the world, bringing the heart of Ireland to the Heart of America, including everything from Irish culture to shops, beverages, food and activities using Irish themes and traditions.

You can learn more about all of the festivities here

You can purchase tickets here

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are you still having a festival? What Covid-19 safety measures will you have in place at the festival?



Yes we are currently planning to have the festival. Kansas City Irish Fest is committed to the health, safety and security of our patrons, staff, volunteers and performers. We continue to update our health and safety protocols, thanks to the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and the Kansas City Health Department. We are regularly in touch with local health officials and are committed to maintaining high standards of cleanliness and safety for our guests. As health guidelines change, Kansas City Irish Fest will post updates to our site to ensure guests have the most up to date information before joining us at the festival.



2. Will you require masks for KCIF attendees?

KCMO currently has a citywide mandate that face coverings are required for public indoor settings. This mandate is set to expire or be reinstated on Aug. 28. This mandate does not include outdoor. At this time, we are not requiring face coverings in order to attend the festival. Face coverings are certainly welcomed and recommended for those not vaccinated where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.



3. Will you require masks for volunteers?

Currently masks will not be required for those that are vaccinated. Masks are REQUIRED for those not vaccinated.



4. Does the festival have capacity restrictions?

Based on City and CDC recommendations/requirements, the festival currently does not have any capacity restrictions. The festival is encouraging everyone to purchase tickets in advance, in case this changes over the next 30 days.



5. Are there any restrictions for children under 12 that are not vaccinated?

Children not vaccinated are encouraged to stay at least 6 feet apart from people who don’t live with you or are not fully vaccinated, per CDC recommendations. KC Irish Fest has rearranged our children’s area activities to be spread out and self guided. Children’s activities will take place in one area of the festival in Washington Park. Activities include: expanded open air stage, Silent Disco, bingo, inflatable obstacle courses and take and go coloring book and scavenger hunt. Please check the website for a complete list of activities.

6. What other measures are you taking to address COVID 19?

The Festival will make special efforts to provide additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the festival and provide areas where social distancing can be maintained. We are also working with MARC to offer onsite vaccination (more details coming soon).