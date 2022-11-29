MERRIAM, Kan. — The Johnson County Library broke ground Tuesday on its newest branch.

The Merriam Plaza Library will sit on the same campus as the Merriam Community Center.

The 15,000-square-foot facility will be all-electric with an ecofriendly green roof. Building plans also include a covered front porch for gathering, a drive-thru and dedicated kids spaces.

The new Merriam library branch will replace the current Antioch Library when it opens.

Rendering of new Merriam Plaza Library branch (Courtesy Johnson County Library)

“That one is very beloved in the community. It was the first Johnson County Library branch, a leased space starting in 1956. We have many wonderful memories there, but the building is oversized for our library needs at this point,” said Elissa Andre with Johnson County Library.

“It used to be headquarters. Now our headquarters are located at the Central Resource branch. Antioch is an older building, and as much as we love it, it’s time to move into the 21st century.”

The new Merriam Plaza Library is slated to open in 2024.

