Johnson County Home + Garden Show starts Friday at Overland Park Convention Center

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County Home + Garden Show begins Friday, March 5 at the Overland Park Convention Center, showcasing a range of exhibits and featuring a couple of special days to honor teachers, veterans and first responders.
You can learn about saving $2 on the price of admission here. Friday is “Hero Day” where active and retired military personnel, firefighters, medical professionals, police officers and other first responders receive free admission all day. You need to show a valid ID, which is good for a single admission.
“Teacher Day” is Sunday, where all educators and school staff get free admission. A valid ID is required as well, and also good for a single admission.
The event runs through the weekend with doors opening each day at 10 a.m., closing at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Click here for more information about free parking at and around the convention center, as well as safety measures the show is taking.