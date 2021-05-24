Johnson County Museum offering free admission to military members this summer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — This summer the Johnson County Museum will offer free admission to active members of the military and their families through the Blue Star Museums program.

The Johnson County Museum has partnered with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and the National Endowment for the Arts to make museums more accessible to members of the military and their families.

The program runs from Armed Forces Day (May 15) through Labor Day (Sept. 6). Active members of the military and their families can show their military ID for free admission.

Place of Peace – Veterans Art Exhibit will be on display at the Johnson County Museum until August 22, 2021.

Johnson County Museum Director Mary McMurray said the museum is one of roughly 2,000 across the country offering free admission through the program.

“Johnson County is a place where we’ve had citizens serve every war from the Civil War to the present. Getting to honor them is something we do regularly in our exhibit; on the walls of our permanent and our temporary exhibits,” McMurray said.

“It just seems so natural for us to want to honor those currently serving and their families by giving this great benefit to them through Blue Star museums.”

The Paul McCobb: America’s Designer exhibit opens May 22, and runs through Jan. 7, 2022.

McMurray said families will get to take in permanent displays as well as new featured exhibits like “Paul McCobb: America’s Designer.”

“It’s all about mid-century furniture, designs and furnishings. It’s bright, it’s vibrant, it’s fun. It makes you think about home, which is something that travels wherever you might go as a military family. I think they will really love that,” McMurray said.

The Johnson County Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. You can find a full list of Blue Star Museum participants online.

