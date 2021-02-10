Johnson County nonprofit working to help the growing number of homeless

Homelessness is not an issue most people would think is a problem in Johnson County. But it is, and Project 1020 is working to help the growing number of people who have lost their jobs and their homes. During the pandemic, the problem has only grown, and as temperatures dip, Project 1020 is hoping to find more volunteers and more resources.

To see how you can help, please visit Project1020.com.

Who does Project 10❤20 serve?

Project 10❤20 is a shelter serving adults who are experiencing homelessness.

What is your mission statement:

Project 10❤20 provides shelter, support, and compassion to all adults experiencing homelessness while helping them utilize community resources to achieve their goals

How is the current health crisis impacting your operation?

We are experiencing a difficulty in getting volunteers and more people experiencing homelessness due to job loss, which leads to housing loss. When you have one or both of these losses, the cycle continues. It’s very hard to make your way out of homelessness, add COVID to it and it is exasperating. Difficulty in creating accessibility to libraries and places to go during the daytime hours. Businesses have had to shorten/change their hours, which if it’s a friendly place and those experiencing homelessness found it as a refuge from cold, rain, snow, wind, etc. it may no longer be an option. COVID has caused more expense and work. We had dividers built to go between each cot, dividers for dining tables, check-in table, partitions for the vans we provide for transportation, more thermometers, more cleaning supplies, we purchased several air purifiers for the 6 rooms we use, etc.

What services are you providing?

We provide a delicious meal every night for those staying at the shelter. Unfortunately we do have to turn people away when the shelter reaches capacity, but if they have come to shelter they are welcome to come in to warm up and have a meal. We provide toiletries, clothing, shoes, prescription help, referrals to resources in the community. This year a mobile medical van unit comes to the shelter every other week. It’s a warm, safe place to sleep with NO judgment. We also provide a grab-n-go breakfast in the morning, with plenty of snacks, pop, coffee, water, etc. Besides the things just mentioned, we provide folks the opportunity to take a breath. and not have to spend their day worrying and wondering where they will be that night, and all of the things that go with those worries. We have wonderful volunteers that provide love, a shoulder, understanding, their time, and their friendship. We want people to know that they matter! It’s amazing and beautiful to watch so many of the things that go on at Project 10❤20.

How can the community help: volunteering, donating goods, event participation and how will monetary donations be used?

Community support is so important. We always welcome and need new volunteers. I promise it will change your life and maybe the life of one of our guests. If you are unable to physically be at the shelter, donations of water, soda, microwaveable plates, paper towels, cleaning/sanitizing products, mens and womens tennis shoes are welcome. Monetary donations go to providing for or serving those in JOCO that have fallen on the most difficult time and are experiencing homelessness. Monetary donations are used to purchase all the things mentioned and needed to keep the shelter running, in addition gas for the vans, prescription medications, and motel rooms for when the shelter has reached capacity.

Project 10❤20 is a non-profit 501c3. All volunteer based. People casually say “homelessness can happen to anyone,” I believe we all need to take that to heart and really think about those words and realize that it is really true. Imagine YOURSELF in someone else’s shoes, imagine the fear, the desperation, the loneliness, the uncertainty of your very basic needs, the isolation, the misconceptions, the lack of community, lack of respect, lack of eye contact, hunger, but not only for food, but for love and attention and support.

For more information visit Project1020.com