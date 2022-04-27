MERRIAM, Kan. — Plans are in the works to replace the oldest building in the Johnson County Library System.

Johnson County Library staff are working to design a new building to replace the Antioch Library on Shawnee Mission Parkway. The new library will be built less than a mile away on the Merriam Community Center Campus.

Deputy County Librarian Tricia Suellentrop said with a focus on environmental sustainability, the library system will seek a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for the new building.

“Right now we are looking at a full electric building,” Suellentrop said.

The 15,000-square-foot single story library will feature a drive-thru, conference rooms, private meeting spaces and multiple skylights. Dan Maginn with Dake Wells Architecture said the building will also have a green roof housing multiple plants and natural grasses.

“Aside from the beauty of a green roof, there are also a lot of benefits. It lasts a lot longer than a typical membrane roof because it’s kind of protected from UV radiation and hail and foot traffic. It also adds insulation levels and reduces the embodied energy associated with re-roofing every 20 years,” Maginn said.

Construction of the new library is scheduled to begin in early 2023 with the new library expected to open sometime in 2024.