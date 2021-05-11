Join FOX4 in the fight against cancer at Relay for Life 2021

FOX4 is proud to partner with the American Cancer Society for another year of Relay for Life. Register now and join the fight against cancer at one of two events on June 26, 2021 on both sides of the state line.

Join FOX4’s Pat McGonigle as he emcees at the Relay for Life of KC North for a socially distanced event or lace up your sneakers for Relay for Life of Jo-Dotte and its luminaria walk. Whichever location you choose, both events are equally committed to celebrating survivors and raising critical funds. Register now at the links below!

For more than 35 years, participants and volunteers across the world have come together and raised nearly $6.65 billion to save lives from cancer. Relay For Life continues to be more than just an event – it’s a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer. Even a pandemic can’t stop the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society conduct breakthrough research, provide 24/7 support for cancer patients and access to lifesaving screenings.

Relay For Life of KC North

When: 5-11pm, June 26th, 2021

5-11pm, June 26th, 2021 Where: South Valley Middle School, 1000 Midjay Drive, Liberty, MO

South Valley Middle School, 1000 Midjay Drive, Liberty, MO Theme: Relaypalooza

Relaypalooza Register, donate and learn more: www.relayforlife.org/kcnorthmo

Relay For Life of Jo-Dotte

When: 5-9pm, June 26th, 2021

5-9pm, June 26th, 2021 Where: SAR KO PAR Trails Park, 87 th and Lackman Rd, Lenexa, KS

SAR KO PAR Trails Park, 87 and Lackman Rd, Lenexa, KS Theme: Luminaria Walk

Luminaria Walk Register, donate and learn more: www.relayforlife.org/jodotteks