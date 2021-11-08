Join Tyreek Hill, teammates for a gala benefitting area kids, raising funds for mental health resources

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hoping to help area kids with access to mental and behavioral health services, the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation is hosting its first gala on Friday, December 10 at the Loews Hotel in downtown Kansas City.

You can buy tickets here for a night that will feature the star Kansas City Chiefs receiver and other players, a VIP cocktail hour with “The Cheetah,” silent and live auctions, fundraising games, plus dinner, drinks and live entertainment.

The night begins in the Neptune Ballroom at 5 p.m. for the VIP cocktail hour, followed by a general reception at 6 p.m., then dinner and the full program at 7 p.m.

Tickets are limited, and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to this gala, Hill’s foundation also runs the “Cheetah Scholarship Fund” where every touchdown he scores results in $5,000 being added to the fund. The foundation says its focus is on helping at-risk youth reach their goals, with an emphasis on education and wellness as the cornerstones of a brighter future.