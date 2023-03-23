KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city has a special treat for the boys in blue and Royals fans this spring and summer.

The City of Fountains Foundation is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

To mark the milestone, the foundation plans to “Bring Out the Blue.” One fountain will be dyed blue each month through the baseball season in celebration of the Royals.

The first fountain will be dyed blue on Fountain Day, which is April 14.

“Much like Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals, Fountain Day, is a special occurrence that people look forward to every year,” Sarah Tourville, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Community Impact Officer for the Kansas City Royals, said.

This is the schedule for the blue fountains:

Friday, April 14th –Mill Creek Fountain

Tuesday, May 2nd – Women’s Leadership Fountain

Friday, June 2nd – Children’s Fountain

Friday, July 14th- Northland Fountain

Friday, August 11th- Concourse Fountain

Friday, September 15th – Spirit of Freedom Fountain

In addition, the Seahorse Fountain and the Waldo Water Tower will be turned blue on the same days.

Organizers hope the blue fountains will help create excitement around the baseball season and help unite the community.

The City of Fountains Foundation is a nonprofit that raises money to help with repairs and maintenance on more than two dozen fountains across Kansas City.