NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The birth of your child is a blessing, and to be the first baby born in the new year is extra special.

One local family welcomed the first baby born at North Kansas City Hospital — and likely the first in the Kansas City area — in 2024.

Meet Luna Rose Stallings, who was born Monday, eight minutes after midnight.

“She’s actually a very peaceful baby,” mom Alyssa Wilson said.

Wilson said Luna was due Tuesday, but Luna wanted to come early, making an entrance as the first baby of the year born at North Kansas City Hospital.

“I’m surprised. I did not think it was going to happen like that,” Wilson said. “I thought there were going to be so many other babies going to be born at the same time. But you made it.”

A spokesperson with Research Medical Center said their doctors delivered a baby boy named Angel at 12:23 a.m. on New Year’s morning, which was 15 minutes after Luna was born.

Advent Health Shawnee Mission shared news of little Giovannie Valdez who was born at 4:20 a.m. Monday.

Wilson said her daughter is special beyond being the first at North Kansas City Hospital. Luna is their rainbow baby.

“She’s just so beautiful. She’s perfect,” Wilson said. “We waited quite a while for this. We had a miscarriage before this.”

Luna weighs 7 pounds, 10 ounces and is 19.5 inches long.

Dad Henry Stallings can’t take his eyes off her.

“She looks a lot like me,” Stallings said. “I wasn’t expecting her to be here as soon as she was, but I’m glad that she’s here. I’m glad that she’s healthy.”

Luna has two siblings. They wanted to help mom and dad name their new sister.

“They wanted to name her cookie,” Wilson said. “So I said that can be her nickname, but it’s not going on the birth certificate.”

While the excitement is overwhelming, dad knows diaper duty is coming.

“The changing diapers is probably the least fun, but I’m looking forward to a lot of it,” Stallings said.

The hospital hopes to give the family a head start on newborn items with a gift basket. Staff are over the moon excited to welcome Luna into the world.

Although an unforgettable new year, Wilson and Stallings are just grateful to have a happy and healthy baby. They hope to go home in the next few days.