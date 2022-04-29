KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weather is warming up, and for many people that means it’s farmers market season.

Thankfully, the Kansas City area has plenty to chose from, many open from spring to fall, and a few even open year-round. They all offer a variety of local produce, baked goods, flowers, crafts and more for anyone hoping to shop local.

No matter what part of the metro you live in, here are 10 farmers markets in the Kansas City area worth checking out.

Blue Springs Farmers Market

This suburban farmers market specializes in local produce, meat, flowers and more homemade or homegrown items. Enjoy a Saturday morning in the heart of downtown Blue Springs.

When: Open May through October, Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon

Where: 11th and Main streets, Blue Springs

Bonner Springs Farmers Market

Bonner Springs’ market is taking over a new location this year, but you’ll still find plenty of favorite

There’s frequently live music, yoga and kids activities going on at the market, too.

When: May through October, Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon

Where: K-32 (Cedar Street) and 2nd Street, Bonner Springs

Brookside Farmers Market

The Brookside market is all about local and organic with over 60 vendors under one roof. Guests can enjoy local musicians, free kids activities and even grab a free cup of coffee at the community center. See the full list of vendors here.

When: Open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: HJ’s Community Center, 6425 Wornall Road, Kansas City

City Market

Kansas City’s largest farmers market operates every weekend year-round, featuring dozens of vendors. Growers and makers from across the region sell a wide range of produce, fresh breads, jams, flowers, crafts and more.

When: April through October, Saturdays and Sundays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; November and December, Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; January through March, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 5th and Walnut streets, Kansas City

Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmers Market

By summer, shoppers can visit this farmers market twice a week to get locally grown produce, baked goods and more in downtown Lee’s Summit.

When: April through mid-November, Saturdays and Wednesdays 8 a.m. to noon

Where: 2nd and Douglas streets, Lee’s Summit

Historic Downtown Liberty Farmers Market

Find a variety of produce, baked goods, prepared foods, crafts and more when you shop local in downtown Liberty.

When: May through October, Saturdays 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Historic Liberty Square, 1 Courthouse Square, Liberty

Lawrence Farmers Market

Grab your groceries and other hand-crafted goods in downtown Lawrence where over 60 vendors gather every weekend. See a full list of vendors here.

When: April through mid-November, Saturdays 7:30-11:30 a.m.; May through October, Tuesdays 4-6 p.m.

Where: Saturdays: 824 New Hampshire St., Lawrence; Tuesdays: 1141 Massachusetts St., Lawrence

Lenexa Farmers Market

Lenexa’s market only sells products that are locally grown, raised or made within 250 miles or throughout Kansas. Shoppers will find great vendors for produce, meats, baked goods and flowers.

When: April 30 through October, Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon; May 31 through August, Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa

Overland Park Farmers Market

Back for its 40th season, Overland Park’s market brings dozens of urban and rural farmers, bakers and more to Johnson County. See the full vendor list here.

When: April through September, Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; October through mid-November, Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon; June through early September, Wednesdays 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 7950 Marty St., Overland Park

Parkville Farmers Market

Parkville’s downtown market features a large selection of locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats, farm fresh eggs, breads and sweet treats, plants and flowers, and more. See a list of vendors here.

When: April 30 through October, Saturdays 7 a.m. to noon; mid-June through mid-September, Wednesdays noon to 4 p.m.

Where: English Landing Park, Parkville

