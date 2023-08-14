KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area groups are holding special events and fundraisers to help the people impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The wildfire tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island of Maui last week. Most of the historic town of Lahaina is now ash.

Many people in the KC area are looking for ways to support the response and provide relief to those affected.

Red Cross and FOX4 teaming up

FOX4 is partnering with the American Red Cross. You can donate here.

Bonner Springs restaurant donating proceeds

A local restaurant owner is hosting a special dinner to raise money for the victims of the Maui fire.

The Glass Cat in Bonner Springs is hosting a Hawaiian buffet Friday where all the drink proceeds will go to help the victims of the Maui wildfires.

“We’ve made a lot of friends there and a lot of friends in the service industry, and so we’re looking for them right now; we don’t know where they are,” owner Stephanie Cashion said. “And so if we can get some money there, that is what we will absolutely do.”

Heart to Heart International event

Heart to Heart International, a local non-profit, will host a volunteer hygiene kit assembly event Thursday at 6 p.m.

Heart to Heart is also accepting donations on their website. To donate or to volunteer at the event, click here.

Operation BBQ Relief

Kansas City nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief is deploying to Hawaii to help after the wildfires. The organization provides hot meals to people impacted by natural disasters.

They are collecting donations online for their efforts in Maui.