KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City church is giving away free school supplies to teachers across the metro ahead of the new school year.

Hope Church is providing teachers with new or gently used school supplies for no charge.

You can check out the supplies the church has to offer on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Supplies include newly purchased items like notebooks, markers, pens, rulers and scissors. The gently used items include books, classroom décor, craft supplies and more.

Nearly all teachers report digging into their pockets to pay for school supplies, spending nearly $480 a year, far more than the federal $250 tax deduction available to teachers, according to a study by the National Center of Education.

The study also found that teachers in high-poverty schools were more likely to spend personal money on school supplies. Hope Church says it wants to offset this need through the event.

Teachers can sign up for an hour of free shopping. To sign up for remaining slots visit hopekc.com.