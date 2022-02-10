KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two weeks after a metro community center unexpectedly closed, repairs are underway.

A water main broke near West 21st Street and West Pennway Street on Jan. 27. It impacted water in the area.

The Tony Aguirre Community Center closed again Thursday so crews could fix the issue.

The community center is normally open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and is used as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KC Parks suggests checking online or calling 816-513-8530, for an update on the reopening plan before you to to the center.