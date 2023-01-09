KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People will be able to once again dive into an indoor pool at a popular community center.

KC Parks says the Tony Aguirre Community Center pool will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 10.

It will operate on the following limited schedule, for the time being:

Tuesdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



The swimming pool closed last year after a water pump failed.

It took so long to repair because the replacement part was delayed by supply chain shipping issues, according to a city councilman.

In October, members of Kansas City’s council passed a resolution to fund emergency repairs needed at the community center.

Last year alone, the community center was closed because of water main breaks, and the Parks and Rec department replaced part of the center’s basketball court after people reported a bubble in the court.

The resolution also addressed repairs needed for the Westside Fountain, which hasn’t operated since 2015, and the Jarboe Pool.