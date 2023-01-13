KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed newborn triplets this week.

Adrienne and Alim Blenford are now the proud parents of naturally conceived triplets — who could be identical as well.

The couple, who already had four children, are now parents to seven and a family of nine.

“I was definitely scared, especially when they said it went from two heads to three,” Adrienne said.

The three girls were born Tuesday at 30 weeks at Kansas City’s University Health.

A Kansas City couple welcomed naturally conceived and possibly identical triplets this week. (Photos via University Health)

“It’s new, but it’s really exciting,” Adrienne said. “I can feel the love from all of the babies.”

Doctors said the triplets shared a placenta, which is typically indicative of identical triplets. But that’s not always the case since placentas can fuse together during pregnancy sometimes.

The babies are still receiving care at University Health’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Adrienne said the girls were on oxygen when they were born, but two of them are already breathing on their own. She said the triplets can also already hold her pinky finger and have a good grip.

“They all respond to me,” Adrienne said. “Yesterday, they were all crying, but when I held them, they kind of calmed down and just laid on me and rested. So it felt good.”

The Kansas City mom said she’s getting in as much time with all of them as possible.

