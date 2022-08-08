KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro domestic violence shelter has helped thousands of people since it opened.

Now Newhouse needs a little help of its own.

The shelter hopes to raise $20,000 to buy a passenger van to help transport survivors and families.

Newhouse says it will use the van to take clients to medical appointments and job trainings. The van would also be used to take children to school and other activities.

The shelter says vans are expensive and hard to find because of supply and vehicle shortages.

Newhouse said it has the opportunity to buy a used 15-passenger van from a local church, but needs to raise the money.

“It is our hope that the community will step up to invest in the brave survivors who call Newhouse their temporary home by supporting the purchase of this life-changing van,” Chris Stibbs, Newhouse Director of Philanthropic Engagement, said. “This van opens endless opportunities for Newhouse youth to explore Kansas City’s vast offerings and for mass transportation of residents to job trainings, tours of possible housing, and activities that help with the healing process.”

As an extra incentive, Newhouse said it will offer anyone who donates $2,500 or more the chance to have their logo put on the van for six months.

Donations are accepted online at newhousekc.org/van or by calling 816-462-0508. Checks can also be made payable to Newhouse, Attn: Van Donation. Mail checks to P.O. Box 240019, Kansas City, MO 64124

