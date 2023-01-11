KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City organization pulls off the surprise of a lifetime for a metro family.

The Urban League of Greater Kansas City gifted a car to the Russell family Wednesday afternoon. The gift also came with a trunk full of groceries.

The organization handed Tyisha Russell the keys to a 2017 Honda Accord during an event at its headquarters, and she could hardly contain her excitement.

“It is life changing for me and my babies. I never had anything like this happen to me, so I’m very grateful and I’m very happy,” Russell said.

Russell is a single mother and caring for four children, two with special needs.

Her 15-year-old daughter is living with a severe injury after suffering a shattered spinal cord during a car crash in 2020. Russell’s son, 4-year-old Josiah was born with a dislocated collarbone.

The injuries keep Russell and her children on the go to numerous doctor’s appointments, and Russell said she did not have reliable transportation until the surprise.

“I had very unreliable transportation before and I recently had to let a job go because of my car issues,” Russell, said. “I am still in shock that this car is going to be mine. I also feel super excited and blessed because I really need this for me and my babies.”

The giveaway was made possible through Geico’s car giveaway program, with the help of CARSTAR, Meineke, and National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides.