KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Library is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and the Waldo branch is holding an all-day celebration event for the community.

They’re celebrating the major milestone at all 10 of their locations throughout the city on Tuesday.

In Waldo, they have several tables of free giveaways, like stickers, bags, food and also some raffle gift baskets for people who stop in Tuesday.

The library was founded on Dec. 5, 1873, and has been providing countless resources for the community ever since.

From books to passport applications and more, leaders like Anne Kniggendorf said the library is a community staple for everyone to use.

“If they don’t have computers or access to the internet, then they will at the library. So, it’s a nice equalizing force for any kind of knowledge, any kind of information at all,” Kniggendorf said.

The Waldo library branch will have activities until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, they’re holding a big celebration at the Plaza branch with music, special drinks, and a guest speaker — all to celebrate the impact of the library here in our community.