KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Library unveiled a new logo Tuesday as it rebrands.

The new logo features an owl with a head that looks like an open book.

“I think that the owl stands for wisdom and inclusiveness, and so we also want it to be fun and interesting, and something that spoke to who we were, something people would recognize, and eventually become iconic,” said Carrie Coogan, deputy director of public affairs for the library.

The library’s last rebrand was nearly 20 years ago, and leaders wanted this new launch to coincide with the Kansas City Library’s 150th birthday, which is in December.

Mayor Quinton Lucas also spoke at a ceremony Tuesday at the central branch in downtown Kansas City to celebrate the rebranding.

The library is also getting ready to host its first ever Heartland Book Festival.

This family-friendly event is set for Friday and Saturday and is free. There will be dozens of authors, plus children’s activities.

Find a full schedule and more online.