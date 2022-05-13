KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs are kicking off their minor league season Friday night by raising money for Rotary Youth Camp.

Several locations are selling Monarchs tickets and caps as part of Greater Kansas City Day.

For many years, Kansas City Day was about selling newspapers and flags to benefit children’s charities.

Now after a short hiatus, baseball fans can receive a commemorative Monarchs baseball cap and two tickets to a Monarchs game for a $20 donation to Rotary Youth Camp.

The Monarchs are the reigning league champions, so the team is expecting another exciting season this year.

“We have done so much out here,” team owner Mark Brandmeyer said.

“We have renovated all the suites. We have a Legends Club now. We have new food offerings. The field looks incredible, and this year the team will be better than ever. Last year we won the 2021 American Association championship. And this year we hope to repeat.”

Caps and tickets are available Friday at all Hy-Vee stores, Union Station, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the Roasterie coffee shops.

