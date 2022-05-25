The Kansas City metro has moved up six spots since last year on the U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Places to Live rankings.

Kansas City came in at No. 51. U.S. News & World Report touted Kansas City’s diverse population, low cost of living and robust job market. Kansas City also ranked No. 123 for Best Places to Retire and No. 16 on Most Dangerous Places.

The publication ranks the country’s 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on job market, value, quality of life, desirability and net migration ratings. This year, it added air quality to its Quality of Life Index.

Kansas City ranks higher than other Missouri and Kansas metro areas. St. Louis comes in at No. 72, Wichita at No. 103, and Springfield at No. 104. Kansas City beat out Dayton, Ohio, which snagged the No. 52 slot. Peoria, Illinois, ranks above it at No. 50.