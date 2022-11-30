KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is a sight to see in 2023.

Travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler named Kansas City as one of the 23 best places to go in the United States next year.

Cities and regions like Seattle, the U.S. Virgin Islands, California’s Central Coast and more also made the list.

Conde Nast said Kansas City has always been a Midwest hub, but “coastal dwellers should really start taking note.”

The publication highlights the NFL Draft in 2023 and Kansas City being a host for the 2026 World Cup in 2026, but there are plenty of other exciting events, venues and sites.

Conde Nast notes Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal opens in the spring, bringing “the airport into the 21st century.” But the magazine says don’t just think of Kansas City as a layover.

There’s a new crop of boutique hotels — Conde Nast features The Truitt near the Country Club Plaza — that might entice you to stay. Plus local eateries like Baba’s Pantry, featured on Bon Appetit’s list of best new restaurants, are worth visiting, Conde Nast says.

Earlier this month, Kansas City was also deemed “America’s next hot destination” in a story from the Daily Beast, so Conde Nast Traveler isn’t the only publication singing Kansas City’s praises.

