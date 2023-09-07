Officer DuChaine with Kamiyah at 1 month and almost 1 year (Photos via KCPD)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly one year later, a Kansas City police officer is still supporting the infant he saved.

Last fall, 1-month-old Kamiyah suddenly stopped breathing due to RSV, and her parents called 911.

Officers Richard DuChaine and Charles Owen responded to the call, arriving before EMS, and immediately ran into the house. Kamiyah’s dad handed the little girl over to DuChaine.

Body camera footage showed the KC officer immediately started compressions and then back thrusts, resuscitating the 1-month-old. He even went to the hospital to check on Kamiyah later.

Months later, Kansas City police said DuChaine and Kamiyah’s family have bonded over the past year and are still in contact with each other.

The little girl even went with DuChaine and his family to the Kansas City Zoo. The officer previously said he also has a daughter who was born early like Kamiyah.

“I’ve been in your shoes. I know exactly what it feels like,” DuChaine said in 2022. “And that’s the biggest thing is just being so close, and I could actually relate to this family that I serve.”

Kamiyah turns one year old this month, police said.