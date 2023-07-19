KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Parade of Hearts sculptures are going up for auction Wednesday.

You will have a chance to bid on the hearts starting Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. The auction goes until 12 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Starting bids for the hearts range from $2,500 to $5,000, with a $100 raffle to win a blank heart.

The Parade of Hearts uses an easy to manage software to keep track of the bids. To start bidding on the hearts visit theparadeofhearts.com.

All the money collected will go towards a good cause. In 2022, The Parade of Hearts raised $2.56 million for local non-profits and artists.

All 40 hearts will sit at Kaufman Stadium until July 20.