KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Parade of Hearts will parade its way to Kauffman Stadium later this summer.

The Kansas City Royals will welcome all 40 hearts to the Truman Sports Complex on July 14. The hearts will be on display along the stadium’s concourse through July 20.

The hearts will eventually be auctioned off for charity later this summer.

“Parade of Hearts is an art experience with the single purpose of uniting and celebrating our region,” Alex Schulte, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Kansas City Royals, said. “We believe art, like sports, has this ability to break down barriers and pull people together around something that’s exciting and inspiring.”

The Parade of Hearts started last year. It raised $2.56 million dollars for local nonprofits and artists.

The Parade of Hearts display at Kauffman Stadium is included with any Royals ticket purchase for games from July 14th through the 20th, including four games that Jackson County residents can get 50% off tickets.

If you don’t want to wait, the hearts are currently on display around the metro. Parade of Hearts has each location listed to help people locate the massive hearts.