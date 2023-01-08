KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crossing a Kansas City street will soon get a lot more colorful.

The LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City says the city approved another progress pride flag crosswalk. It will be the fourth crosswalk of its kind in Kansas City.

The commission says the new crosswalk will be installed sometime in April. It plans to release additional information, including a location, in the coming months.

Kansas City’s first progress pride flag crosswalk was installed a little over a year ago.

It’s located in Midtown at the intersection of West 39th and Summit streets, right outside Missie B’s club.

In major cities across the world — San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Toronto, Tel Aviv, France, Athens — rainbow crosswalks are used to show LGBTQ+ pride, and support, year round.

Each color represents a specific meaning. Pink for sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, turquoise for magic, indigo for serenity and violet for spirit, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Health.

Kansas City advocates worked several years before plans for the first colorful crosswalk was approved by city leaders.