KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is working with Harvesters and Hy-Vee in hopes of feeding hundreds of metro families.

The police department is hosting a food giveaway on Friday, March 31. Hy-Vee is providing 400 hams for officers to distribute.

The ham giveaway will take place at East Patrol, located at 2640 Prospect Ave. It begins at 3 p.m. and runs until supplies last.

Thursday, fans of the Kansas City Royals helped raise money to feed the need in Kansas City. Price Chopper held parking lot tailgates at stores. All proceeds from the tailgates benefit Royals Charities and also support Harvesters.