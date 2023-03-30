KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trash day is going to change for thousands of Kansas City homeowners, and bag tags could be a thing of the past in about a year.

Supporters of the switches say it’s going to be a game changer when it comes to keeping Kansas City clean.

Currently, people living inside the Kansas City limits put trash in bags and place the bags at the curbs. Recycling goes in a small, open, bin next to the trash bags.

The problem is that on windy days, trash from the recycling bins gets blown away and ends up all over the city. Animals can also rip open the plastic bags, leaving behind more trash to scatter in the wind.

Kansas City Mayor says that will begin to change in about a month.

Last year, city council members approved a plan to spend $5.5 million and buy 160,000 recycling carts with lids. Residents will begin receiving the free bins in the coming weeks.

“We have too much trash in Kansas City. We wanted to make sure that we were working actively to clean up more. One of the biggest problems is recycling with our open bins right now. You see paper, everything blowing about neighborhoods every recycling day. This will help cut down on a lot of that waste that’s just going about the community, and it will allow people to recycle a lot more with this much larger bin,” Lucas said.

There are enough of the recycling carts for every home in Kansas City, but getting one of the new bins is not mandatory.

“I know a lot of people have said maybe ‘we have a small bungalow, we don’t want a bin this large.’ You can keep your old recycling bin, but they will be available for every single family residential home in Kansas City. That’s about 162,000. We are getting them out and about. Thanks to our taxpayers who are helping fund this program. And this is just one part of our cleanup in KC,” Lucas said.

Another part of cleaning up the city’s trash problem is still in the works. Right now the city council hopes to provide similar trash bins for homeowners starting May 1, 2024.

“As we know, putting out trash bags on the curb as we do in Kansas City leads to dogs getting through, so many other things. As somebody who has diapers in the trash some time for my 2-year-old, I really don’t like picking it up if a dog’s gotten through before,” Lucas said.

The trash bins are expensive according to Lucas, which is part of the reason why they are not available at the same time as the new recycling carts.

Lucas also hopes to expand the leaves and brush pick-up program, and create a new program for household compost.