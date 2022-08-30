KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City reindeer is trying to earn the title of America’s Favorite Pet.

Yeti the reindeer, who is from a farm in Kansas City, entered the national contest that’s open to animals of all shapes, sizes and species.

You’ll find cats, dogs, goats, birds and more in the contest, but few are as unique as Yeti the reindeer.

When asked why Yeti should be America’s Favorite Pet, his owners told contest organizers:

“Yeti represents so much that any person could relate to this sweet boy. He is one of Santa’s Reindeer, reminding us of the magic of Christmas. He has comforted kids with cancer during the holiday season, visited hospitals, nursing homes and shelters volunteering his time making others feel the magic of Christmas. Yeti, himself, almost died in 2020. He was rushed to university, they performed procedures they never had. When he walked out of the hospital after 2 weeks, it was a miracle. He is magic.”

The winner of the contest doesn’t just get the title of America’s Favorite Pet. They also go home with $10,000 and a feature in In Touch Magazine.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But Yeti needs Kansas City’s votes.

He’s currently in 5th place in his group. The top 20 in each group by this Thursday advance to the next round. But to help Yeti reach no. 1, you can vote here every day for the next two weeks.

This is sure to get you on Santa’s nice list!