KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A little girl is gone, but decades after her death, she isn’t forgotten.

Community members gathered at Hibbs Park near 59th Street and Kensington Avenue Thursday morning to remember Erica Green.

Kansas City knew the little girl as Precious Doe.

Her remains were discovered near the park on April 28, 2001, 21 years ago.

Each year members of the community gather on the day police found Green’s remains to remember the 4-year-old girl.

“I come out here and sit at her gravesite, go there, sit and read. Sometimes think about the violence, what people are going through. Sometimes I try to think of happy things too for myself, cuz sometimes we have to debrief to keep going,” Teresa Perry, Share the Love House, said.

Perry’s organization provides social resources that foster strong families to bring positive change to the community.

She is using Green’s murder to launch a new community effort she calls a “crime reduction marathon.”

“We try to do whatever we can to help in the prevention of crime or to be there for our parents who have been through violent crime. To just really be there for our community,” Perry said.

The effort will include a resource fair at the park on May 14th and a crime prevention walk.

