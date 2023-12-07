KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Restaurant Week will be back in just a few weeks.

Organizers announced this week that the annual foodie event is scheduled for Jan. 12-21, 2024, for 10 days of dining deals.

Dozens of Kansas City restaurants will offer delicious meals at great prices — and give back to the community, too.

Participating restaurants donate 10% of their sales from Kansas City Restaurant Week meals to three local organization.

The featured beneficiary for KC Restaurant Week 2024 is Kanabe’s Market. The nonprofit works to address food insecurity in Kansas City. Kanabe’s has 50 Healthy Corner Store locations, providing access to affordable produce across the city.

KC Restaurant Week’s two founding beneficiaries, the Visit KC Foundation and the Greater KC Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, also benefit from the proceeds. The two organizations are focused on workforce development in tourism and hospitality.

Since KC Restaurant Week began in 2010, restaurants and diners have raised millions of dollars for local causes.

You can find restaurants participating in KC Restaurant Week 2024 here.