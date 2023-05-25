KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are ready to play ball and get young athletes interested in baseball.

All Major League Baseball teams across the league are hosting free community events. The Royals activities are scheduled to be held June 9-10.

Friday, June 9

The free fun begins in Lenexa at 3&2 fields from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Members from the Kansas City Royals will host a Pitch, Hit, and Run event.

The fields are located at 18300 W 87th St.

The event lets the young athletes have a lot of fun while learning more about the game while getting the chance to win prizes.

Saturday, June 10

On Saturday, June 10, the free fun focuses on Reviving Baseball at the Urban Youth Academy.

Teams take the field for games starting at 10 a.m. Free baseball and softball drills held by area coaches will follow the game.

Participants will also enjoy food trucks, giveaways and more fun throughout the afternoon.