KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s art program is looking for one or more professional artists to design a piece for the Main Street extension of the Kansas City Streetcar.

The project team hopes to place art at two future streetcar stops: 51st Street and Main and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Main.

Artists who are selected as semifinalists can also pitch putting pieces at other stops.

Semifinalists will be asked to present a design proposal to a panel. In addition, semifinalists will be paid a $2,000 design fee to develop their proposal.

The city said the application deadline is set for July 24. Interested artists can learn more about requirements and apply online.

Crews are extending the streetcar 3.6 miles south on Main Street, adding 16 stops and connecting the Downtown starter line to Midtown, Westport, the Art Museum District, the Plaza and UMKC.

The project’s groundbreaking occurred on April 6, and the project is expected to go on until 2025.

