KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A current NFL star is working to help make sure animals at a Kansas City shelter find their forever homes.

Wayside Waifs is involved in Shelter Draft 2023.

Chris Godwin, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, teamed up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Greater Good Charities during Draft Week.

Godwin adopted a dog from a shelter and wants other fans to step up and help pets in need.

“Adopting my dog Ziggy not only completed my family, but also fueled my passion for helping shelter pets find their forever homes,” Godwin, a Shelter Draft 2023 campaign spokesperson, said.

Godwin and Greater Good Charities say shelters across the country and experiencing overpopulation as well as volunteer and staffing shortages.

“Our hope is that Shelter Draft 2023 will bring awareness to adoptable shelter pets across the country and help educate communities about how they can support their local shelters during this challenging time,” Liz Baker, CEO Greater Good Charities, said.

Wayside Waifs is one of seven shelters chosen to participate in this year’s Shelter Draft. The shelter is featuring “All-Pro Pets” who are looking for homes. When one of the animals is adopted this week, Hills Pet Nutrition will include a three-month supply of pet food for the new owners.