Kansas City shows its crosswalk colors ahead of Pride Festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is ready to show its progress and pride all year.

Crews finished painting the city’s first “progress pride flag” crosswalk Thursday afternoon. It’s located in Midtown at the intersection of 39th and Summit, right outside Missie B’s club.

To celebrate, the bar is holding “KC Pride Crosswalk Weekend.” The celebration kicks off with an official unveiling ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The celebration will continue Saturday. Line up to snap your pictures of the new crosswalk starting at noon, and then head to Missie B’s for a day of fundraising, performances, and music.

The crosswalk was completed just in time for Kansas City’s Pride Festival and Parade that will take place August 21-22.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community asked for a rainbow crosswalk two years ago.

At that time, the city told supporters of the crosswalk that it followed standards set by the Federal Highway Administration. The city said it referred to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices when it designed street signs and other markings. The manual only allowed earth tones.

Since then the city created an LGBTQ Commission. Commissioners worked with the community and the city to find a location for the crosswalk.