KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community raises thousands of dollars overnight to help a cycling advocate get back on his feet following a crash.

Zeke Shepherd is a mechanic at Velo Garage and Tap House in North Kansas City.

Friends organized a GoFundMe account after they say he was injured in a crash near 18th and Troost on Oct. 22. The crash happened as Shepherd cycled home from a friend’s wedding reception.

His friends say the details of the accident are unclear because no one witnessed the crash, but his injuries are similar to those that would happen in a hit-and-run crash.

According to his boss, Kiley Sutter, who also set up the account, Shepherd suffered a fractured skull, ribs, and clavicle. Shepherd wore a helmet at the time of the crash, and his friends say a CT scan showed no major brain injury.

“Zeke is going to have a long road of recovery ahead of him before he is 100%, so we are reaching out to the bike community at large to support one of their own. We’ve put together a GoFundMe for Zeke to help offset costs associated with the time off work, medical bills, and any physical therapy costs that may arise,” Sutter said.

Sutter said Velo Garage and Tap House will make sure his rent and utilities are paid until he is able to do so for himself.

The GoFundMe Account has already raised more than $18,000, or nearly four times its original goal.

Velo Garage and Tap House are also planning a fundraiser Thursday evening, Oct. 27. Organizers ask everyone to dress in costume for a costume party bike ride. It starts at 1403 Swift Ave. in North Kansas City.

All proceeds from Casual Animal and Crane Brewing beer sales will go to help Shepherd’s recovery fund.

