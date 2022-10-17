KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city’s Parks and Rec department prepares to celebrate millions of dollars in improvements to the first of several Kansas City parks.

Crews plan to open the new-and-improved Independence Plaza Park Tuesday morning.

The park is located at Independence Boulevard and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast neighborhood.

Park upgrades include an all-inclusive playground, a gathering area for families, a futsal court, pickleball court, and a walking trail.

The improvements were paid for with part of a $30 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development

The park is just one of many projects planned for the money. Other improvements are also planned for the Pendleton Heights and Paseo West neighborhoods.

Those projects include include storefront upgrades, a Samuel Rodgers Healthy Living Campus, and infrastructure improvements along East 8th Street and Woodland Avenue.

The entire overhaul is expected to take about 5 years to complete.

At the same time, KC Parks is working on a separate plan to improve eight other parks across the city.

It also plans to build a new aquatic facility at Southeast Community Center in Swope Park. The facility will include a zero-depth entry pool, spray features, and a deep pool for lap swimming. It is expected to open late next year.

