KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some of Kansas City’s most beautiful gardens are open to tour.

The 30th Kansas City Water Garden Tour begins Saturday, July 8. Nature lovers can spend the next five Saturdays exploring water gardens in different parts of the city.

Saturday, see what gardens north of the river have to offer as you visit a dozen water gardens in Riverside.

The tour is organized by the Kansas City Water Garden Society, which helps people learn how to build their own water gardens.

Those who own them, say they love them.

“I just love hearing all the water and it’s just peaceful, it’s very tranquil, and I love fish and frogs and plants, and so does my granddaughter. So, we run around and catch fireflies and frogs, some fish and put them in fish bowls, and it’s just a blast,” Mike Smith, owner, said.

Tickets to the water garden tour are ten dollars, with all the proceeds going to sustain ponds at local schools.

Tickets are available at kcwatergardens.com.