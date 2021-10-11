Kansas City woman’s stolen dog returned safely hours after story airs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday night, Yasmin Saban tearfully pleaded for someone to return her stolen dog, Lola.

Then on Saturday morning, tears of joy rolled down Saban’s face as an anonymous person did precisely that.

“So Saturday morning, I get a message on Facebook and I’m just told, ‘Please call me back,’” Saban said. “They sent a picture of Lola in the backseat of her car and that was it, and I think I was literally screaming at the top of my lungs.”

Saban’s 2020 KIA Soul was stolen recently in broad daylight, with Lola inside the car.

For the last week and a half, Saban’s been scouring shelters and lost dog websites hoping to see Lola. About 14 hours after her plight was featured on FOX4 on Friday night, Saban and Lola were reunited.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said Saban, a recent transplant from Hawaii. “I knew this was the right place for me to be, and now I believe it. So thank you Kansas City. She is home!”

Because the incident is still an open police investigation, Saban said she would like to keep some details of the reunion confidential.

In the meantime, she plans to savor every second with her best friend.

“Definitely one of the most life exchanging experiences of my life,” Saban said. “I can’t even begin to think how happy I’ve been.”